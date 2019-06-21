June Koefelda was born on Oct 17, 1930. She married Dr. Lynn McGlynn in 1956 and later remarried Frank Koefelda and moved to Sacramento, where she lived for 34 years. June enjoyed tennis, golf, bridge and book clubs. As a registered parliamentarian, June traveled all over the U.S. giving workshops. She also wrote two books on parliamentary procedure. June passed away in Sacramento on May 28, 2019. Survivors include her children, Laura Weed and Robert McGlynn, step-children, Kim Koefelda and Leigh Marienthal, grandchildren, Janelle Weed and Sophie McGlynn.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 21, 2019