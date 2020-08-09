June Marie Tanner was born on July 8, 1930 in DeForest, Wisconsin. She was married to Ira Jacob Tanner for 63 years. She has 4 surviving daughters: Connie Huggett (Rand), Kristi Wyant, Kathy Ynclan and Mary Titus (Mark). She has 7 grandchildren: Joshua Huggett (Christina), Kyle Huggett (Brandie), Jessica Wyant, Rachele Wyant, Shane Ynclan, Drew Titus (Megan) and Haley Titus. June has 4 great- grandchildren, her sister, Carol Hembre in Denver, Colorado and her sister-in-law Jean Harney of Scottsdale, Arizona. June is preceded in death by her husband Ira Tanner, father and mother, sister Lois Duppen, and sons-in-laws Bill Ynclan and Jeff Wyant. June spent her life working with students in the Folsom Cordova Unified School District teaching Home Economics and assisting many in receiving their high school diplomas. After receiving her Masters, she worked with drug/alcohol rehabilitation. June loved traveling, reading, spending summers at their cabin in Minnesota and being with her family. June peacefully passed away at her daughter's home on June 23, 2020. June will be dearly missed. Please refer to www.tributes.com
for more photos, video and other information.