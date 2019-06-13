It is with great sadness that the family of June Ruth Schott announces her passing on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Mercy General Hospital. She was surrounded by family and loved ones on her final days. June, 88 years old, was born to Samuel H. Schott and Bertha E. Schott/Earnest on June 1, 1931. June worked for the State of California, Department of Justice, in Sacramento, CA, as a fingerprint specialist for many years before she retired. She was an active member of Saint Mels Catholic Church in Fair Oaks, served on the Board of Directors for the Bishop Gallegos Maternity Home and was active in the Legion of Mary and the Pro Life Movement. Viewing will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6:00 p.m. on June 14, 2019, at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA 95610. Funeral services will be held on June 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Chapel, 7101 Verner Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA 95621. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to the Bishop Gallegos Maternity Home, P.O. Box 225511, Sacramento, CA 95822. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 13, 2019