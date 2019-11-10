Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Sakauye. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June Sakauye was born on June 29, 1930 to Sawata and Chieno Yoshii in Portland Oregon. She grew up in Hood River Oregon and attended local schools. During WWII, June, her parents and siblings Johnnie, Rose, and Howard were interned at Tule Lake. After the war, the family returned to Okayama Japan to farm. After returning to the US, she worked for CII (DOJ) for 8 years before starting her 34 year career working for Dr. A. John Quinn, M.D. until she retired in 1998. She also volunteered at the SCC Bingo Hall (formally JFK Band Bingo Hall) and served on its Board of Directors for over 30 years. June loved traveling, going to the casinos, eating Japanese food, watching Japanese TV, but most of all spending time with her family and friends, especially spoiling the grandson she adored. She passed away on October 21, 2019 in Sacramento. She was preceded in death by her loving Husband, Shoji, son Edwin and is survived by son David (Kaori), grandson David Shota (Jr), brother-in-law Jiro (Dorothy) Sakauye, sister-in-law Tomi Yoshii and many nieces and nephews. She will be buried with Shoji and Edwin at the Sacramento Memorial Lawn.

