June has passed away. She was 94 years old, a life long resident of Sacramento and a graduate of C K McClatchy High School. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 60 years Steve. She is survived by her sons Gary and Jeff. She was a grandmother to five and had numerous great grand children. She was very active and worked outside the home for many years as an interior designer and as a rental manager. June became an avid golfer and played golf into her 70s. She was also an avid Bridge player and belonged to multiple Bridge groups. She was cremated and her remains placed with those of her husband in a niche at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 9, 2019

