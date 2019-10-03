Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June V. Jenkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Sept. 21, the best mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, mother-in-law and friend any one could hope for, passed away peacefully. A procession of family members and others who knew and adored June Virginia Jenkins shared her final days and hours at her bedside at Eskaton Greenhaven of Sacramento, which provided compassionate care during her brief time there. She was able to celebrate her 100th birthday with loved ones and lived a full, wonderful life. It began in Douglas, Arizona, on June 22, 1919. She was the middle child of three to Earl and Gertie (Mouser) Sands. Her father had a varied career, which included time as a jailer in Wyatt Earp country, Tombstone, Ariz., as a wildlife naturalist, and author of magazine articles of his adventures. He dodged danger and bullets, only to have his life cut short in a train-vehicle accident after the family relocated to Sacramento. June, 11 at the time, had to grow up in a hurry. With a working mother, thought to be the first licensed woman real-estate agent in California, and older sister, Jessie, out on her own, she helped care for a younger brother, Harry, in challenging times. She cooked, cleaned and went to school. Her strict, straight-forward mother taught June to fight her own battles and don't come crying. She became a staunch defender of those close to her and some not. A Sacramento High School bully who tormented a defenseless classmate received a bloody nose. He never came back for seconds. Though very religious, she confronted nuns she felt were too harsh with her two sons, Jim and John, in parochial elementary school. When she announced she was changing schools, an over-the-top Mother Superior said she risked going to Hell. Her reply: "That's okay, Sister. I've got friends in both places." A supportive pastor had to chuckle. Around their South Sacramento neighborhood, June and her treasured, predeceased husband of nearly 60 years, Bill Jenkins, were pretty much regarded as the fix-it couple. Bill, a Southern Pacific Railroad machinist, built a work shop behind the garage. He was gifted in that he could repair anything, for family, friends or those in general need. June, a patient listener, could mend broken hearts, borne out of personal tragedy, as in the loss of younger son John in 1987 to an auto accident. But there were so many joys, not the least of which were trips abroad and the motor-home journeys she and Bill took touring the U.S. Growing up, June developed the talent to sing and dance. A magnetic personality, she entertained, the governor among attendees. Then came marriage, the start of a family, an early career as a cosmetologist, working for the Department of Motor Vehicles and, when widowed in 1998, on to information-desk volunteering at Kaiser Hospital South. There she was affectionately known as "Momma June" by co-workers, young and old. She received a letter of accomplishment from the President. She was well into her 90s when she left and became bonded with her beloved caregiver for many years, Christina Jiminez, who helped make her remaining life safe and enjoyable. Sincere appreciation also to special friend Carolyn Adamson. In addition to her parents, June was pre-deceased by her siblings and a close nephew, Earl Kinnaird (Saundra). Survivors, most from the Sacramento area, include son Jim Jenkins (wife Polly), nieces Joan Krieger of Iowa, Joanne Mills (Pete) of Merced, Janice Jorgensen (Karen) of Massachusetts, Carol Conti (Steve), Colleen Matthews of Georgia, nephews Jim Jorgensen (Dianne), Michael Keating (Jenny) of Australia, grandchildren Kevin Jenkins (Julie), Robin Shaffer (Jeff), Tracy Jenkins (Judi) of Vacaville, great-grandchildren Emily, Tyler and Megan, plus grandchildren from the close-knit families of Bill Jenkins' deceased sisters, Clare Keating (Jerry) and Elinor Jorgensen (Bill). Per her request, a funeral mass limited to family will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery of Sacramento on Oct. 5, with a celebration-of-life gathering for family and friends planned at a later date at her son's Sacramento home. In lieu of flowers, she would ask donations be made to a . Her preferences are the Salvation Army, organizations providing assistance for people and animals in need, and St. Robert Catholic Church of Sacramento under the direction of Father Arnold, assisted by Father Brian.

