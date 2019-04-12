Junko was born in Tokyo, Japan. At age 15, her family moved to the United States and eventually settled in Fairfield, Ca. She is survived by her husband Peter, her mother Kimiko Hampton, daughters Meesha Coop, Jolie Thomas and Christina Vaughan. Junko was a hair dresser by trade but really liked time with her grandsons, Tyler, Caden, Christian and Nicholas. She also was a travel agent and scheduled all of world wide trips with her husband. She loved camping, motorcycle and playing softball. Junko will be sorely missed. One could not have asked for a more loving and caring person. PEACE BE WITH HER NOW! June requested no service, but if desired, send donation to: [email protected], Hospice, 3001 Lava Ridge Ct., Suite 330B, Roseville, CA 95661.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Junko K. Anagnoston.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2019