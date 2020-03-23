Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justin Albrecht. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Justin Stephen Albrecht Son, brother, uncle, dog-dad and friend-- died on February 23, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. He was 35 year's old. Growing up in Granite Bay, CA, Justin never met a ball field he didn't like. He was a competitive and active kid, known for his physical strength and determination. After excelling on the pitcher's mound and in the batter's box, Justin attended Saint Mary's College of California on a baseball scholarship and made the East Bay Area his home. He completed his undergraduate degree and MBA at Saint Mary's, and he began working in finance for several top banking institutions. Justin was a highly-intelligent and inquisitive person who loved to read and always had a new book in hand. Whether it was about military history, Gaels' basketball, Cal Bears' football or the latest current event, Justin was often an encyclopedia of knowledge and stats. His friends recall that Justin always had a witty comeback and loved to banter with teammates, friends and Fantasy Football opponents. His off-beat sense of humor and booming laugh are unforgettable. He is survived by both parents: Christine Land-Albrecht and Stephen J Albrecht; his younger sister, Ashleigh (Noah) Kiedrowski; his nephews Colton and Caleb Kiedrowski; his maternal grandfather, Robert A Land; and his beloved Boston Terrier, Link. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 28, 2020 at Heather Farms in Walnut Creek, CA. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to your local SPCA, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

