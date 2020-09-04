Justin Brian Gray passed away unexpectedly on 8/25/2020, at age 40. Justin was a bright light in our lives and has left us way too soon, but he will live on forever in our hearts and in the memories of each person's life he touched. We will always remember and cherish his positive spirit, big bear hugs, sense of humor, infectious smile, his unconditional love for his family and friends, and his ability to create a community wherever he went. Justin was born in Carmichael, CA and is survived by his Father and Mother, Gary and Joanne, Brothers Brandon (Ali), Tyler (Jennifer), Nephews Mason and Miles, and Girlfriend Rachel, along with a large loving family and many, many friends. Justin will be laid to rest in the Garden of Tranquility at the Mount Vernon Memorial Park. Justin's services/celebration of life will be announced at a later date, due to social distancing restrictions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store