Justin Lui

December 23, 1997 - October 16, 2020

Sacramento, California - On Friday October 16th, 2020, Justin Dominic Lui loving Son and Brother passed away at the age of 22. Born on December 23rd, 1997 Justin had a love of skateboarding, soccer, baseball, hanging out with his friends and Urban Art. His smile was the brightest light in the room and he will truly be missed. He is survived by his Father Marc Lui, Mother Shawna Smith-Lui and Stepfather Ian Earls as well as his siblings Sierra Gonzales, Johnny & Jeremy Lui and Grandparents Margaret & John Lui, Jeri & Jim McDonald and Gina & Don Smith. His viewing will be held at Price Funeral Chapel at 6335 Sunrise Blvd. Citrus Heights CA 95610 on Thursday October 29th at 6pm. Private burial at Fair Oaks Cemetery.





