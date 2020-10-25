1/1
Justin Lui
1997 - 2020
Justin Lui
December 23, 1997 - October 16, 2020
Sacramento, California - On Friday October 16th, 2020, Justin Dominic Lui loving Son and Brother passed away at the age of 22. Born on December 23rd, 1997 Justin had a love of skateboarding, soccer, baseball, hanging out with his friends and Urban Art. His smile was the brightest light in the room and he will truly be missed. He is survived by his Father Marc Lui, Mother Shawna Smith-Lui and Stepfather Ian Earls as well as his siblings Sierra Gonzales, Johnny & Jeremy Lui and Grandparents Margaret & John Lui, Jeri & Jim McDonald and Gina & Don Smith. His viewing will be held at Price Funeral Chapel at 6335 Sunrise Blvd. Citrus Heights CA 95610 on Thursday October 29th at 6pm. Private burial at Fair Oaks Cemetery.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Viewing
06:00 PM
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
(916) 725-2109
