Service Information
Camellia Memorial Lawn
10221 Jackson Road
Sacramento , CA 95827
(916)-363-9431
Service
12:00 PM
W.F. Gormley & Sons
2015 Capitol Ave.
Sacramento , CA
Interment Following Services
Camellia Memorial Lawn
10221 Jackson Road
Sacramento , CA

Justin Vincent Powell, age 37, passed away February 26, 2020 in Sacramento, California after a long illness. Born to Gerrol Lee Ferris and Vincent Mesquita on February 12, 1983. Adopted and raised by Richard Knox and Lynda Corrine Powell. Justin was preceded in death by his great grandparents Glenn and Florence Atkinson, his grandfather Gerrol Walker, his uncle Dennis Coleman; he is survived by his parents Richard and Corrine Powell, Grandparents Sharon and Bud Anderson, sisters Jessica Powell, Kelly Powell, Erica Lynn Kling , Briawni Ferris, Destiny Ferris, Vanity Ferris, brothers Rick Powell (Kelly), Mark Powell, Michael Mohler (Kendall), David Ferris, Cisco Mesquita and a host of other family and friends. Attended Sacramento High School and graduated in Napa, California. Worked in the hospitality industry. Justin loved helping people and fundraising for the Court of the Great Northwest Imperial Empire. A very special thank you to his very dear friends, Jeff Wright, Robert Pegram, Gerald Piester for caring for him all these years. Justin has requested everyone where onesies to the services and bring a stuffed animal to be donated to the Children's Receiving Home of Sacramento. Services to be held March 7th 12:00 p.m. at W.F. Gormley & Sons, 2015 Capitol Ave., Sacramento, 95811. Interment immediately following at Camellia Memorial Lawn, 10221 Jackson Road, Sacramento, California, 95827 followed by a reception.

