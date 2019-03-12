Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kaleb Robert Rysdam. View Sign

Kaleb Robert Rysdam, age 25, died unexpectedly on March 3, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Kaleb was born in Roseville, CA on October 13, 1993. He leaves behind his parents, Rebecca Love and Lee and Sera Rysdam; his brothers Jordan, Christian, Aidan, and Colton; his sisters Sophie and Kate; his grandparents Barbara and Marvin Bain, Jack and Cindy Love, Charlotte and Gary Nelson, Jerry and Stanna Rysdam, and Sam and Suzanne Bradley. He is also survived by his many aunts and uncles, Bryan (Kim) Love, Jennifer (Raymond) Cooper, Jessica Love, Ryan Powell, Noah Powell, Ryan (Melissa) Rysdam, Inga (Ian) Thomas, Lindsey (Bryan) Zhan, Sam (Amy) Bradley, Stephen (Celeste) Bradley, Sharilyn (Larry) Gervais, Summer (Kelly) Chuisano, Sally (Jason) Dalton; as well as many cousins and countless friends, especially Garrett, Taylor, and Madison. Kaleb was a proud fur father to his precious dog and good boy, Duff. Kaleb graduated from Mira Mesa High School in San Diego, CA in 2012. He eventually went on to follow in his father's footsteps by joining the United States Navy, serving until 2018 as a cyber intelligence specialist. Kaleb was quick-witted and hilarious, and his laugh was singular and infectious. He was a deeply sensitive and artistic soul, who would never allow anyone he was around to feel alone or unloved. His art was a source of great pride, to Kaleb and his family. The loss of his beautiful spirit will forever be a shadow in the hearts of anyone who was blessed to love him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kaleb's name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

