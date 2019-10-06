Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kali Adia (Winters) Dudley. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Elk Grove Park Pavilion Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, September 19, 2019, Kali Adia Dudley (Winters), loving daughter, wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 40 in Sacramento, CA. Kali was born on Jan 21, 1979, in Spfld, MA to Theresa Winters, and was soon after adopted by her step-father Douglas Scott. Being raised in Elk Grove, CA, Kali received her formal education in Sacramento County where she excelled in her studies. Following graduation from HS, she attended CSUS, where she received her BS degree in 2001 in Criminal Justice. During her professional career, she held positions at several Social Service agencies, with her most recent job being within the State of California. Kali was known for her honest communication, quick wit, and loving kindness; she always believed in helping those in need. In her leisure, Kali had a loving passion for cooking and was admired by family and friends for her extraordinary meals. Most importantly, one of Kali's biggest purposes in life was providing a safe and loving environment for her two children. Her love of family and husband Preston was admired by all. Kali is survived by her husband Preston Dudley, her two children Jailyn and Jahai Miller, her mother Theresa Winters, her father Douglas Scott, her brothers Jared and Ryan Scott, her grandmother Emily Virginia Scott, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Elk Grove Park Pavilion from 11am - 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to WEAVE located in Sacramento, CA.

