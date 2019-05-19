Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kamal Salman Yackzan Ph.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Surrounded by his devoted family, Kamal Salman Yackzan ("Jiddoo") slipped away peacefully in the early morning hours of April 30, 2019. He was 96 years old. Born in Beit Meri, Lebanon in 1923, Kamal received academic scholarships to outstanding schools in Beirut and Cairo, Egypt where he finished secondary school and began university studies in medicine. He immigrated to the United States in 1946 with sponsorship from his older sister Bahia (Yackzan) Basheer of Richmond, Virginia, moving to Alabama to attend Birmingham Southern College (BSC). He completed his Bachelor of Science degree at BSC, where he met Birmingham native Morwenna Robinson, a fellow student and his future wife. Upon graduation, the couple married in 1949. In the early 1950s, Kamal attended Vanderbilt University where he earned a Master of Science degree, studying human physiology and physical chemistry. While at Vanderbilt, he discovered the presence of ergothioneine in biological tissues, which has since been determined to be a strong antioxidant with therapeutic value for certain health disorders and diseases. In 1954-55, with his wife and children, he spent a year in Lebanon on a fellowship in the School of Medicine at the American University of Beirut. Upon his return stateside, he served as Director of Clinical Chemistry at a hospital in Gadsden, Alabama, teaching anatomy and physiology to student nurses. Concurrently, he was placed in charge of the biology and chemistry curricula at a University of Alabama (UAB) Extension program. Prior to becoming a naturalized US citizen in 1960, he pursued a doctoral program at Florida State University before ultimately earning his Ph.D. in physiology and biochemistry from UAB in 1964. From 1962-1970, Kamal won various National Institutes of Health (NIH) doctoral and post-doctoral research fellowships and grants at UAB, the Medical College of Virginia and at the UC Davis School of Medicine, Department of Anatomy. The special NIH postdoctoral fellowship brought Kamal and Morwenna to Davis with their six children in 1969. His professional career led him to hold various positions as a researcher and professor, including an appointment as the Director of Medical Science for the Institute of Arab Development in Tripoli, Libya, and academic appointments to tenured positions at Auburn University and Randolph-Macon College. He ultimately retired as an associate professor in the School of Medicine at UAB. Upon his retirement, he returned to Davis by way of Tucson, AZ, and became active in the UC Davis Emeriti organization. He was honored to hold the title of resident scholar in the UCD College of Biological Sciences in his latest years. Until recently, he was able to maintain close ties to a wide circle of friends and former colleagues, and frequently attended scientific presentations and colloquia. In addition to Kamal's teaching in physiology, biochemistry and anatomy, his professional experience included research and teaching in sports medicine and exercise physiology. He was particularly gratified by his selection as a Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM). Over the years, he was also involved with other academic societies: Sigma Xi, Phi Sigma, A.A.A.S., A.I.B.S., A.A.U.P., New York Academy of Science, Alabama Academy of Science, Virginia Academy of Science, American Association of Anatomists, Cajal Club, Society for Neuroscience and the Arab-American Medical Association. Over a fifty year academic career, Kamal published over 40 academic papers, participated in numerous conference presentations, and wrote or contributed to various book chapters. But there was far more to Kamal than his accomplishments as an academic. While he had a mind for science and a lifelong fascination with mathematics, he had an artist's eye and a poet's soul, to which the many recipients of his unique and elegantly phrased cards and letters can attest. Warm and gregarious with a genuine affection for people in general, there was scarcely any place he lived where he was not immediately recognized and warmly greeted by the staff at the local post office, bank, restaurants and pharmacies. Throughout his life he encouraged young people to pursue educational goals and provided countless references for students of engineering and the sciences. He lived and traveled widely and was a fluent speaker of Arabic, French, English, German and Spanish. Known for his linguistic dexterity, Kamal was undaunted by a lack of familiarity with a particular language, once managing somehow to converse at length with a Hindi speaker at a wedding reception. Forever an explorer of knowledge, he enjoyed an astounding range of subjects, including philosophy, theology, history, and politics, with a particular fondness for American football and international soccer. He was tirelessly enchanted by the beauty of nature and, most recently, had become completely enthralled with astronomy and the vast panorama of space Kamal was devoted to a healthy lifestyle, and loved exercise. He was a bicyclist and runner until he was almost 90, tended his legendary vegetable gardens, followed Alabama football, encouraged and took unwavering pride in the academic, artistic and athletic accomplishments of his grandchildren. From his childhood grounding in the Druze faith and his later embrace of the tenets of Christianity (by way of his wife's Episcopal Church in Birmingham which he joined as a young man), he was an eclectic and remarkably insightful student of religion. He read almost daily from both the Koran and the Bible, always maintaining a core belief in the importance of treating people with dignity and respect. Kamal was fondly called "Jiddoo" by his beloved grandchildren. He fully celebrated each day and maintained an attitude that, while accepting, was never dispirited. As one of his grandchildren noted shortly before his passing: "Jiddoo is a Zen master, a Bodhisattva and the Dali Lama all rolled into one." He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Morwenna, in 2003, and by his precious first great grandchild, Brady, who passed away in 2012. He is survived by his six children: Linda (Bob), Randy (Lynne), Laura (Dean), Dawn (Dave), Bahia, Joseph (Susan); by his fourteen grandchildren Lisa (Gregg), Kim (Kenny), Trenton (Brooke), Taylor, Scott, Daniel, Camille, Andrew, Tori, Emily, David, Jackson, Haadi and Morwenna Jane and his ten great grandchildren (to date). For his family and his many, many friends, the world is diminished by his absence. There will be a Memorial Service to celebrate Kamal's remarkable life on Sunday, June 2 at 2:30 p.m. at Davis Community Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kamal's memory to Yolo Hospice.

For his family and his many, many friends, the world is diminished by his absence. There will be a Memorial Service to celebrate Kamal's remarkable life on Sunday, June 2 at 2:30 p.m. at Davis Community Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kamal's memory to Yolo Hospice.

