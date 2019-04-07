Kan Tam, 61, passed away peacefully March 28, 2019 with family and friends by his side. He is survived by his wife Yee H. Kwong, brother Lap, sister Ming Lee (William), relatives and many friends. Funeral Services at East Lawn, 4300 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento CA. Buddhist Ceremony April 9th at 4pm and visitation 5:30-8pm. Buddhist Farewell Ceremony April 10th at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to Bodhi Temple, 8786 Calvine Road, Sacramento CA 95828.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 7, 2019