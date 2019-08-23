Karen Ann Oslund Edgar, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, in Sacramento, California, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, after a long ferocious battle with cancer. She was 78. She was born in Topeka, Kansas on March 13, 1941. She was married in Fresno, California on February 12, 1966 to William (Bill) Hopkins Edgar at First Presbyterian Church. She was a long-time resident of Sacramento having moved there in 1977. She was preceded in death by her parents Alberta May Allen Oslund and Einar John Oslund. Karen is survived by her husband Bill, her daughter Deborah (Debbie) Edgar, her son Lawrence (Larry) Edgar, her daughter-in-law Stacey Duffey Edgar, her grandson Nicholas (Nick) Edgar and her granddaughter Hailey Edgar. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95819, in the chapel. A private family burial will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 2:00PM to 2:30PM at Faith Presbyterian Church, 625 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95831, with a reception immediately following. She will be profoundly missed and will be remembered most for being the heart of her family. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to Front Street Animal Shelter or .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 23, 2019