Karen Anne (Draffin) Willingham. Karen was a third generation Sacramentan, born July 26, 1945 to Ernie and Lou Draffin. She graduated from El Camino High School in 1963. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Quint, her son Jim (Lori), grandchildren Trevor (Paris) and Madelaine (Jarred) and her brother, Rich (Colleen). She passed away on December 29, 2019 after living many years in Red Bluff. We will remember her as loving, caring, nurturing and thoughtful. A memorial service is planned for January 18, 2020 at 2:00PM in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 755 Reeds Ave. Red Bluff, CA 96080
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 11, 2020