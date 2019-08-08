Karen Christian Louise Ebert

Service Information
Park Avenue Baptist Church
2600 S Park Ave
Titusville, FL 32780
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Park Avenue Baptist Church
Titusville, FL
Obituary
Karen Christian Louise Ebert, a faithful Christian, passed into glory August 2, 2019, from Titusville, Fl after a spirited battle with cancer. 'Chris' was born in Spokane, Washington, and was a graduate of Ottawa University, Ottawa, Kansas. Chris joined the Air Force after college. Her first assignment was at NORAD in Colorado, followed by pilot training at Reese AFB, Tx. She was among the early cadre of women currently in military aviation. Her assignments included flying medical evacuation and reconnaissance aircraft. She transitioned into commercial aviation, retiring as a Captain at United Airlines after 20+ years. Chris is preceded in death by her parents, Warren John Ebert, Patricia Barstow Ebert and brother Daniel. She is survived by brothers Donald, Douglas, and David Ebert, their spouses and children, and many loving friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, Aug 10, 2019, at 10:00 am Park Avenue Baptist Church, Titusville, Fl. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 8, 2019
