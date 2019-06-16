Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Dunn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Dunn passed away June 2 at the age of 62. Karen was raised in Sacramento where she was a standout athlete in track and field as well as softball. She was a longtime employee of the Sacramento Bee and obtained a accounting degree from CSUS. She is survived by her wife of 11 years Judy Heinel, mother Dorothy Pearson, brother Glenn Dunn and sister Robin Aboueljoud, step mother Beverly Dunn and step sister Debbie Powell, step brothers Michael Amick and Roy DaRe, step daughter Geri Pozo, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Karen was a happy and positive person who loved her dogs and the outdoors. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

