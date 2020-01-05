Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen E. Deemark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen E Fortuna Deemark passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at her home in Lincoln, CA surrounded by her family, after battling brain cancer. She is survived by her loving husband Kant, and her beautiful daughter, Alyssa. Karen was born in Lander, Wyoming, and was a graduate of the class of 1984 from Lander Valley High School. She attended Casper College and was a graduate of Fresno State University with a degree in Education. Karen lived in California throughout her adult life. She worked in several law offices as a legal assistant for many years. She loved working in the area of law, and was always fascinated by the interesting cases that were tried in court. Karen married her soul mate Kant Deemark in Hawaii in December 2003. They were blessed with one child, Alyssa Deemark in April 2004. Alyssa and Kant were at the core of her life, and she treasured all the moments she was able to spend with her family. As a family, they went on several trips to Lake Tahoe, and enjoyed vacations. Karen was fulfilled by raising Alyssa and taking her to various activities outside of school. Karen was most known for having a kind heart and a love for her family. She had a strong bond with her siblings Sue Short, and Matthew Fortuna. As children, the family often went to Yellowstone National Park, and enjoyed camping and fishing in the outdoors of Wyoming. Her generous and caring heart allowed her to care for her sister who battled cancer as well, and her niece Sarah. Karen loved animals, raising and owning many dogs throughout her life. She enjoyed caring for, and loving her dogs. She was a great conversationalist, and loved keeping up with current fashion trends. Karen is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and JoAnn Fortuna of Lander, WY and by her sister Sue Short of Plano, Texas. She is survived by the love of her life, Kant Deemark, her daughter, Alyssa Deemark both of Lincoln CA, her brother Matt (Tammi) Fortuna of Gillette, nephew Tyler Fortuna, nieces Trista Samet, Sarah Short, and numerous cousins.

