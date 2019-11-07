Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Katherine Paulk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Katherine Paulk, 'Grams' to her grandchildren, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Sacramento, California after a 9 year battle with breast cancer. She was 78 years old. Karen was born and raised in Faulkton, South Dakota. She graduated from Presentation College in Aberdeen, South Dakota with a nursing degree in the early 1960's and worked for a year at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota before moving to Sacramento, California, where she met her husband, Wayne Paulk, and began her nursing career at Sutter General. She married Wayne Paulk in February 1966 and had 3 daughters, Kimberly Paulk, Janel Dockter, and Nicole Maurer. She retired from nursing after 41 years at Sutter to enjoy time with Wayne, her daughters, and her grandchildren. She was a frequent fan at their sports games, and never missed a birthday or graduation. Karen was truly a special grandma to her grandchildren. They were the light of her life. Karen enjoyed entertaining and was a gracious hostess. She also enjoyed visiting friends and family, and traveling throughout the world with Wayne, other family and friends. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and kind spirit. She is survived by her husband, Wayne, daughters Kimberly, Janel and Nicole (son-in-law Don Maurer), her four grandchildren (Brian and Aaron Dockter, Georgia and Jackson Maurer), her brothers Jack Kuhl of South Dakota, Thomas Kuhl of Nevada, and Timothy Kuhl of Washington, and her sister Marcia Kuhl of Missouri. A special Thank You to Dr. Melissa Williams and her staff, and the staff at Sutter Interventional Radiology and Hospice. They all treated Karen with such kindness, love and grace. A private burial will take place in Dixon, California. A celebration of life will be held in January 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in loving memory of Karen Paulk to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for the fight to end breast cancer.

