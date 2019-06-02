Guest Book View Sign Service Information W.F. Gormley & Sons 2015 Capitol Ave Sacramento , CA 95811 (916)-443-6513 Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Louise Cleeton passed away at home on May 28, 2019, from complications of cancer and previous stroke. She was born in Marysville, CA, on September 26, 1949 to John Earl Allen and Amy Louise Spencer Allen, and she grew up in the town of Yuba City, CA. Karen married Jack Cleeton in Carmichael, CA, on July 26, 1981. Karen and Jack lived in Sacramento and Carmichael. Karen, from childhood, wanted to become a nurse. She graduated in 1972 from California State University, Sacramento, with a bachelor's degree in nursing and certification in public health. She worked as a registered nurse for 40 years, initially as a hospital nurse at old Roseville Hospital and U. C. Davis Medical Center. After her marriage, she worked as a visiting nurse and case manager in the home health field. In 2007 she trained in advanced wound care, and she found the healing of serious wounds fulfilling during what would be the closing years of her nursing career. She abruptly retired from nursing in 2012 when a major stroke disabled her. Karen was very devoted to her family. She loved reading aloud to her two sons, one at each arm. Sunday outings to experience California's natural beauty were a staple of her family life. She enjoyed sewing, baking, and caring for her African violets and other potted plants. She skillfully crocheted afghans with intricate patterns as gifts for family and friends. She maintained a lively correspondence with her relatives and enjoyed visiting them whenever she could. Her long-time love of puzzles and mysteries buoyed her spirit during the seven long years of her disability. Karen's faith was life-long and strong. She was an inspiring example of a committed disciple of Jesus Christ, wanting others to know the Lord and His love for them. Her concern and care for patients and those in need demonstrated the love God had given her for others. Before her health declined, she enjoyed going to church each Sabbath. She often sang duets at church with her sister Sondra. Whenever her children attended church youth camp in Oregon each summer, she volunteered as Camp Nurse. The extraordinary trial of the abduction and death of her son David strengthened her hope in Jesus' return and the resurrection. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, by her brother David Allen, and by her son from her first marriage, David Ferreira. She is survived by her husband of 37 years Jack Cleeton, her sister Sondra Kiesz of Sacramento, CA, her son Bryan Cleeton of Ft. Lupton, CO, her son Noah (Maria) Cleeton of Hephzibah, GA, and her grandchildren Anastasia Karen Cleeton, Natasha Cleeton, and Clement Cleeton, all of Hephzibah, GA. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 7:30 PM on Thursday, June 6, at W. F. Gormley & Sons, 2015 Capitol Ave., Sacramento, CA. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 7, at Sutter Cemetery, 7200 Butte House Rd., Sutter, CA. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, June 8, at the Church of God, Seventh Day, 2100 Tienda Dr., Lodi, CA.

