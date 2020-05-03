Karl Lovas died on April 15, 2020, and our world lost a bright and beautiful spirit. Karl was a Creative, Talented, and Loving man who cared deeply about others. He openly expressed his love for Family, Community, and his dog Toby. He will be remembered as a gifted Musician, Singer, Astute Businessman, Philosopher, Philanthropic Advocate to the Healthy Food Industry and a Mentor to many friends and family. He has left this world a bit better because he cared. Karl was a devoted husband, father, and friend. Along with the many friends, colleagues and associates who will miss him, Karl leaves behind the love of his life, his wife of 36 years, Cherie. He is also survived by his children Trina Elmore, Dan Lovas, Kari Lovas, Mark Lovas and stepchildren Bryan Gates and Tiffani Gates Curran, as well as 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Karl's Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined after our shelter-in-place orders have lifted.



