Karl Petersen was born in Hamburg Germany, July 12, 1924. In 1956 he immigrated to the U.S. through the Volkswagen Org. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Laura. Karl loved the Lord, life, his daughter, son, grandsons, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, 2 siblings, his many friends, sailing, R.V. trips and bicycling. He lived a full and happy life and passed away peacefully at home at 94 years of age. A joyful celebration of his life will be held 11:00am Friday May 3rd at Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church, 11427 Fair Oaks Blvd.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 26, 2019