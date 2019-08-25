Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karl Leon Bettencourt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karl Leon Bettencourt was born in Gilroy, CA on June 4th, 1931, the son of Joseph and Marian Bettencourt. Karl passed away July 30, 2019 at his home in Roseville. He was the youngest of 9. Karl was their only child born in a hospital. The family had a dairy farm and they all worked the farm. All of the children went to the same school. St. Mary's Catholic School in Gilroy, CA. Karl graduated Gilroy high school in 1949. While in high school, he excelled in sports such as baseball, basketball, track, and field especially football, where he played quarterback. Karl received a scholarship for football at Hartnell Jr. College. During the Korean conflict, Karl enlisted in the US Coast guard in 1951. He served 3 years traveling all over the world. During this time Karl met his future wife Eileen. They were married July 18, 1954, at the California Mission, San Juan Bautista. In 1954-1955, Karl attended San Francisco Barber College. After school he worked at Sals Barber shop in the San Francisco Marina. He opened his own barber shop in Buri Buri South San Francisco in 1958. He opened his second shop in South San Francisco where he and Eileen purchased their first home. Their family now included Karleen, Kirk, and Mark. In 1964, the family moved to San Carlos, where they raised their family. He was a very hard worker and was a man who loved his family. Karl and Eileen retired and moved to Heritage Oaks in Roseville, Ca in January 2001. They remained in Roseville for 19 years where they have enjoyed the wonderful community with many good friends. Karl is survived by his wife Eileen Ann of 65 years, their daughter Karleen, eldest son Kirk, (his wife Jill) youngest son Mark (his wife Colette) along with 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Karl will be greatly missed by all the family and friends.

Karl Leon Bettencourt was born in Gilroy, CA on June 4th, 1931, the son of Joseph and Marian Bettencourt. Karl passed away July 30, 2019 at his home in Roseville. He was the youngest of 9. Karl was their only child born in a hospital. The family had a dairy farm and they all worked the farm. All of the children went to the same school. St. Mary's Catholic School in Gilroy, CA. Karl graduated Gilroy high school in 1949. While in high school, he excelled in sports such as baseball, basketball, track, and field especially football, where he played quarterback. Karl received a scholarship for football at Hartnell Jr. College. During the Korean conflict, Karl enlisted in the US Coast guard in 1951. He served 3 years traveling all over the world. During this time Karl met his future wife Eileen. They were married July 18, 1954, at the California Mission, San Juan Bautista. In 1954-1955, Karl attended San Francisco Barber College. After school he worked at Sals Barber shop in the San Francisco Marina. He opened his own barber shop in Buri Buri South San Francisco in 1958. He opened his second shop in South San Francisco where he and Eileen purchased their first home. Their family now included Karleen, Kirk, and Mark. In 1964, the family moved to San Carlos, where they raised their family. He was a very hard worker and was a man who loved his family. Karl and Eileen retired and moved to Heritage Oaks in Roseville, Ca in January 2001. They remained in Roseville for 19 years where they have enjoyed the wonderful community with many good friends. Karl is survived by his wife Eileen Ann of 65 years, their daughter Karleen, eldest son Kirk, (his wife Jill) youngest son Mark (his wife Colette) along with 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Karl will be greatly missed by all the family and friends. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close