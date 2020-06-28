Karlene Mayer Gordon, 91, died June 14, 2020 in San Jose, California. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at the East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park on Friday, July 10th at 10:00am. Friends are welcome to join the family for a COVID-compliant service. Unfortunately, due to virus precautions, we will be unable to hold a reception afterward. Karlene was born on December 16, 1928 in Bakersfield, California to Dorothy & Karl Mayer. The family moved up and down California and to Salt Lake City during Karlene's childhood. Her favorite hometown was the coastal city of San Luis Obispo. Her family settled in Sacramento early in the 1940's, where Karlene graduated from Sacramento High School, class of 1946. Karlene married Jack Gordon in 1951 and they had three children, who survive her today: William, Michael and Elizabeth. Jack and Karlene raised their family in Sacramento, sending all three children to Sac High. Meanwhile, Karlene was a long-time employee at Blue Diamond Almond Growers. She worked in secretarial jobs, including a stint working as a switchboard operator. Karlene and Jack divorced in 1982. She remained working, alongside many friends, at Blue Diamond until her retirement in 1993. During retirement, she enjoyed working in her garden and visiting her grandchildren. She was also an excellent baker. Karlene also loved many pet cats throughout her life. Karlene was a resident of the same East Sacramento house for 59 years. In her later years, Karlene shared her life with Peter Hurst. They loved visiting friends and family and traveling across the United States. Pete lovingly cared for Karlene when she was living with Alzheimer's Disease. Karlene was predeceased by her parents; former husband; sisters, Kathryn Chenu and Karen Chase; and by Peter Hurst. Her children survive her: William (Lisa, William Jr. and Sarah) of Roseville, Michael (Janey) from Montgomery, IL and Elizabeth (Carl, Hayley, Robin) of Los Gatos. The family would particularly like to thank the staff at the Villa Fontana Retirement Community in San Jose for their special care for Kathryn. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may go to the Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.