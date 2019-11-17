Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kate M. Shirasago. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born 2/24/1933 in Gridley, California to Sometaro and Tonoyo Ozawa. She passed away peacefully on 10/27/2019 at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred, brother Bill (Betty) Ozawa, brother Les Ozawa, brother Dick Ozawa, sister Esther (Bob) Matsumura, brother in-law Minoru Tanaka, sister in-law Sumi (Mas) Saito, brother in-law Mas (Sally) Shirasago. She is survived by her son Tracy (Mari), daughter Donna (Patrick), sister Violet Tanaka and sister in-law Terry Ozawa. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, line dancing, gambling, and following the Sacramento Kings and San Francisco 49ers. Per her request, a private memorial service was already held in her honor. Please no Koden. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Havenwood Resident Care Facility for providing such loving and attentive care to Kate for the past 5 years.

