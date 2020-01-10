Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathalene Vida Rossetto. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathalene passed away peacefully at home due to complications from Alzheimer's disease on December 19, 2019 at the age of 91. Throughout her challenges with Alzheimer's disease Kathalene always retained her sense of humor and concern for others. Kathalene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dempsey Rossetto, her parents Paul and Mary, step-father Henry Ryan, and uncle Herbert Phillips. Kathalene is survived by her five children Evelyn (Jeff Bartley), Paul (Cheryl) Nancy, Marie (Paul Lehman), and Jim, 10 grand children and 11 great grand children. Kathalene was born in the Imperial Valley CA and moved to Sacramento at the age of 7 after the death of her father. She graduated from Sacramento High School and earned B.S. and M.S. degrees from CSU Sacramento. Kathalene taught Accounting at American River College for over 20 years. While in college Kathalene met and later married the love of her life, Dempsey, at a Newman Catholic Center social event. Kathalene and Dempsey were married for 65 years and spent many happy summers camping with family and friends at Lake Tahoe, and throughout Ore, Wash, and Idaho. Kathalene was also passionate about gardening, reading, crafting, sewing, needle work, and family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 11th at 1:30pm in the new Funeral Chapel at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento.

Kathalene passed away peacefully at home due to complications from Alzheimer's disease on December 19, 2019 at the age of 91. Throughout her challenges with Alzheimer's disease Kathalene always retained her sense of humor and concern for others. Kathalene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dempsey Rossetto, her parents Paul and Mary, step-father Henry Ryan, and uncle Herbert Phillips. Kathalene is survived by her five children Evelyn (Jeff Bartley), Paul (Cheryl) Nancy, Marie (Paul Lehman), and Jim, 10 grand children and 11 great grand children. Kathalene was born in the Imperial Valley CA and moved to Sacramento at the age of 7 after the death of her father. She graduated from Sacramento High School and earned B.S. and M.S. degrees from CSU Sacramento. Kathalene taught Accounting at American River College for over 20 years. While in college Kathalene met and later married the love of her life, Dempsey, at a Newman Catholic Center social event. Kathalene and Dempsey were married for 65 years and spent many happy summers camping with family and friends at Lake Tahoe, and throughout Ore, Wash, and Idaho. Kathalene was also passionate about gardening, reading, crafting, sewing, needle work, and family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 11th at 1:30pm in the new Funeral Chapel at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close