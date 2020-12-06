1/1
Katharina Ann Harrity Streng
1965 - 2020
January 28, 1965 - November 2, 2020
Fair Oaks, California - Kathy unexpectedly passed away medically on November 2, 2020 bringing shock and sorrow to both the Harrity family and the Streng family.
Kathy was a registered dietician for over 27 years, and at the time of her death was a California Department of Public Health Specialist within the Policy Partnership and Program Development Section.
A memorial will be planned at a future date for this beautiful and loving girl who will be missed by many.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 5, 2020
Missing you so much sister! Thinking about you every day. Love you
Lynn Fuhrman
Friend
December 5, 2020
Lynn Fuhrman
Friend
December 3, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together with Kathy. I will always associate Harvest of the Month with Kathy!
Valerie Quinn
Coworker
