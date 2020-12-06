Katharina Ann Harrity Streng

January 28, 1965 - November 2, 2020

Fair Oaks, California - Kathy unexpectedly passed away medically on November 2, 2020 bringing shock and sorrow to both the Harrity family and the Streng family.

Kathy was a registered dietician for over 27 years, and at the time of her death was a California Department of Public Health Specialist within the Policy Partnership and Program Development Section.

A memorial will be planned at a future date for this beautiful and loving girl who will be missed by many.





