After a courageous battle with cancer, Katherine Jean Buckner, 70, passed away with her family by her side on June 5, 2019 in Prosper, Texas. Although cut short, Kathy lived a prosperous life, enjoyed a fulfilling career, and was fortunate to have family and many friends that loved her well. Kathy was born in Los Angeles on July 27, 1948. Born to Harvey and Beatrice Onnolee Hanna and was the eldest of 3 children, her two younger brothers John and Steven. She spent the first 50 years of her life in Southern California where she created lifelong treasures of family and friendships. She graduated from Granada Hills High School in 1968. She fulfilled her dream of attending nursing school at LA County USC School of Nursing with classmates who continued to be close in heart. She began a successful career in nursing at LA County Hospital where she quickly moved from patient care to the administrative side of nursing. She began to work with Information Systems and eventually earned her MBA in Healthcare Administration and found her passion of Clinical Information Systems. In 1999 her career led her to Roseville, CA and Adventist Health where she retired as a respected and beloved executive. Her years in Roseville and at Adventist Health were both professional and personal highlights as she met some of her dearest friends and coworkers. Moving to Roseville took a tremendous amount of faith and courage, but it truly became her home, and she created a life she loved. She spent much of her free time attending and volunteering at Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church. She built lifelong friendships and built a family of friends and coworkers. Of course her number one joy in life was being a mother and grandmother. She didn't have the opportunity to live near her son and his family, but visited them regularly. She was an "adopted" grandmother and mother figure to many. Kathy was loved and cherished by them all. After her diagnosis it became even more important to spend as much time as possible with her family, so she packed up and moved to Prosper, Texas in October of 2018 to be near her son and his family who had moved there in June. It was important to her that she had the opportunity to spend any remaining time she had left with her grandchildren. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Beatrice Onnolee (McBryar) Hanna. She is also survived by and will be immensely missed by her son and daughter-in-law Brian and Krista (Groth) Plasky, and grandchildren Benjamin, Lyla Kate and Dexter. When Brian and Krista married she was welcomed with open arms and became an iimportant part of Krista's family. As such, she is also survived by her co-grandparents, Kenn and Mary Kay Groth, as well as Brian's brother and sister-in-law, Matt and Kathi West, and their children Haedyn, Marcus, Cody, Jack and Quinn. There will be a memorial service on June 18, 2019 at 1 pm at Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church, 11427 Fair Oaks Blvd. Fair Oaks, CA 95628. Any donations can be made in her name to Lovepacs - Prosper (

