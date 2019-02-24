Kay Liebman passed away Feb 2, surrounded by 4 generations of loving family. A Yarmouth Port MA native, she and her husband chose California to start their lives and a family. Sharply intelligent and deeply creative, she thrived in both her banking career and countless artistic hobbies. Her greatest gift however, was her compassion for others. Kay selflessly dedicated her life to making sure the needs of her family, friends, and community were taken care of. Kay was the undeniable center of her family. She leaves behind her loving husband Abe, son Guy Liebman, daughters Pam Tutera and Tamra Cox, six grandchildren, and soon-to-be four great-grandchildren. A private celebration of her life will be held in March.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Placer SPCA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 24, 2019