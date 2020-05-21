Katherine Norwood Rhynes
Katheine Norwood Rhynes was Born June 9, 1947 and went home to be with the lord on Apri 22,2020. She will be Greatly missed by All who knew and loved her. She leaves behind her children Annette Mosley, Christopher Rhynes (Samantha), Kenneth Smith and Danielle Woldridge. She Also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. A Viewing will be on May 23, 2020 between 1-4pm at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes located at 4200 Broadway in Sacramento, 95817. (private arrangements following)

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
