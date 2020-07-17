Katherine "Kathy" Pauline Boll, aged 76, passed peacefully on Monday June 22, 2020. Kathy was born in San Francisco, CA on March 22, 1944. She grew up in Klamath Falls, Oregon, graduating from Klamath Union High School in 1961. She was a longtime resident of both Wilton and Elk Grove, CA. She worked at Franchise Tax Board for over 30 years. Preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Kenneth Boll who she loved deeply. Kathy was the beloved mother of Kevin Boll, his partner Philip Trimboli, Kara Boll, and her fiancé, Kevin Herbert. Devoted grandmother to Ashley and Tanner Fitzhugh. Companion to her dog Scarlett. Sister to Fran Sabatini. A loving aunt and friend to many. Kathy was committed to her garden, spending hours nurturing the plants and flowers that flourished from her attentive care. She made all feel welcomed, ensuring that no one was a stranger. She will be greatly missed, but always remembered and loved. Public, social distancing "Celebration of Life" will be held at McConnell Estates Winery on July 23rd at 11:00AM, located at 10686 West Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95757. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
.