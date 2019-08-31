Katherine entered into rest August 25, 2019 in her Clarksburg residence with family by her side at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Howard "Fritz" Reamer. Loving mother of Anna Marie Fitzgerald (Michael) & James Reamer (Sofia). Devoted grandmother of 9, & great grandmother of 18. Preceded in death by her daughter, Helen Smith, and beloved brother Daniel Serpa. Friends are invited to attend a Vigil (Rosary) Service on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial offered Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. both at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Clarksburg. Private interment, St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials may be offered to German Shepherd Rescue of Northern CA, PO Box 1930, Cupertino CA 95015. Arrangements entrusted to River Cities Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 31, 2019