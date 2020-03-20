Kathy was born on January 1, 1953 in Sacramento, CA to Stanley and Wilma Penny. She spent all her adolescence living in the family home on T and 53rd street located in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Sacramento. She attended Elmhurst Elementary, Kit Carson Middle School, and graduated from Sacramento High School. In 1975, Kathy married James Dean Hightower and they had three children from this union. Jim and Kathy were married for 22 years before divorcing. Kathy loved to sing, completing yarn crafts, and was a mastermind at crossword puzzles. Kathy was a kind and loving soul with a great sense of humor. Kathy passed away, surrounded by her family, on March 4, 2020 from complications of diabetes. She is preceded in death by her parents, Stan and Wilma, and brothers James and Michael. Kathy is survived by her children, Jennifer, Christopher, and Alissa; her sister Cheryl, and her eight grandchildren. Funeral service will be announced at a later time.

