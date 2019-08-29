Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Ann Stacey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with sadness in our hearts that we share that Kathleen Ann Stacey passed away at her home on August 10th at the age of 78. Kathleen was born on June 18, 1941 in Sacramento to Victor and Margaret Louise Stacey, who preceded her in death. Kathleen is survived by her children, Richard Maile (Sarah), Bill Maile (Sarah), and Shannon Johnson (Barry) as well her sister Elizabeth Nelson, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her four grandchildren who lovingly knew her as Nonna. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Vernon, Joe, Bill, Nick, and Richie Stacey as well as her two sisters, Jesse Horch Adams and Dolores (Poppy) Nisetich. She worked for the California State Senate for 23 years as proofreader of legislation, retiring in 2009. During retirement she spent more time with her grandchildren and doing the things she loved such as gardening, knitting, reading, hosting family parties and watching British mysteries. She also enjoyed traveling to her favorite North Coast beaches, Dillion's and Mendocino. Her family will host a celebration of her life on Saturday, August 31 from 2:00-6:00 pm at the Dante Club in Sacramento. Family and friends are invited to share stories and memories of Kathleen.

