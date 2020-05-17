Kathleen, 65, of Sacramento, CA was called home on May 8th, after battling cancer. She was a faithful woman of God. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving devoted husband, Gerry Barclay; daughter, Nakisha (Randy) Gates; bonus children, La Mark (Porsha) Barclay and Ja Meyla Barclay; sisters, Linda Porter and Claudette Davidson; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Her care has been entrusted to Smart Cremation of Sacramento, CA. Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



