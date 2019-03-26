Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Carolen Hughes. View Sign

Lovingly known to all who knew her as 'Kitti', she was born 10-28-37 and quietly died in her home on 3-18-19 surrounded by family and friends. She was a Registered Nurse at Sutter Memorial Hospital in Sacramento and belonged for many years to the Degree of Pocahontas. She is survived by her loving husband of 56yrs, Chuck Hughes, sons Danny Fontes (Linda), Kevin Fontes (Ann), Kerry Fontes (Vicki), sisters Danniemarie McCoy (Russ) and Karyn Herzig (Steve) and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by mother, Madeline Spicer, fathers Benjamin Kilby and Morris 'Bill' Billings, son Kirk Fontes, daughter Kathleen 'Kati' Baumann, brother David Billings. Services will be held at Calvary Chapel. Viewing and Rosary on 3-27-19 at 6pm. Mass and burial on 3-28-19 at 11am Calvary Cemetery and Funeral Center, 7101 Verner Avenue, Citrus Heights CA, 95841

