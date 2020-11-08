Kathleen Cooke
September 22, 1936 - October 30, 2020
Sacramento, California - Kathleen Margaret Cooke passed away on October 30, 2020. Kathleen was born on September 22, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to James and Catherine Geary. A graduate of Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Kathleen met and married a handsome Marquette football player named Jerry Cooke who hailed from Sacramento. The young couple, both newly minted school teachers, eagerly fled the cold Wisconsin weather and moved to Sacramento in 1961, bought a home, and raised three daughters. Kathleen was a speech therapist and earned her Master's Degree in Special Education from Sacramento State University. She taught for 25 years in the San Juan Unified School District at the Laurel Ruff Center. Kathleen, having been recognized with several outstanding teaching awards, was a very dedicated teacher and a very strong advocate for her students. She was active in the San Juan Teachers Association and fought hard to make sure students' needs came first. However, the role Kathleen performed best (and will be missed for most) is that of wife, mother and grandmother. Kathleen leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Jerold Cooke, and their three daughters, Cynthia Cooke (Steven Crooks), Kelly Sassman, and Carolyn Myrie (Ricardo) as well as grandchildren Caitlin and Erin Crooks, Jake Morgan, Sydney and Andie Sassman, and Dylan and Lexi Myrie. Kathleen is also survived by her brother Thomas Geary of Glen Ellyn, IL. The family would like to thank the staff at Ashley Villa and VITAS for their excellent care of Kathleen. Due to the COVID pandemic, no services will be held. Donations in Kathleen's memory may be made to the Northern California and Northern Nevada Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
.