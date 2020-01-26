Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Farrington. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The family of Kathleen Ann Farrington (Shilin) is sad to announce that our beloved wife, mother and grandmother has passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 21, 2020 in Albertville, AL. Kathy was born on August 11, 1954 in Sacramento, CA and was raised in the West Sac Communities of Bryte and Broderick, CA. Kathy attended Bishop Manogue High School and Consumes River College. Soon after college, Kathy married the love of her life, Joseph (Pat) Farrington. Kathy and Pat have three wonderful children and seven amazing grandchildren, which were the pride and joy of Kathy's life! Kathy and Pat lived in Lodi and Woodbridge, CA for over thirty years while raising their three children. During this time, Kathy worked for the City of Lodi and for the Lodi Unified School District. Kathy truly enjoyed her many years working with the staff and students at Lodi High School where she made many lifelong friends. Kathy is of Native American Heritage and was a very proud member of the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians that has a Rancheria in the gorgeous foothills of Placerville, CA. Kathy and Pat moved to Albertville, AL upon Pat's retirement in CA. Within weeks of arriving in their new community, Kathy was diagnosed with Stage 4 Terminal Cancer. Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Pat . Her adored children, Nicole Rauhuff and her husband Tim of Stockton, CA, Allison Satterfield and her husband Jason of Albertville, AL and Joel Farrington and his wife Samantha of Danvers, MA. She was a cherished grandmother of Max, Addie and Ellie Mortenson, Ava Blue and Jackson Satterfield, and Conner and Makenzie Farrington. Also survived by her mother Elsie Shilin of Cameron Park, CA and brother Danny Shilin and his wife Terry of Cameron Park, CA, and many loving extended family members. Kathy is preceded in death by her father Alec Shilin, brother Tim Shilin and grandparents Elsie and John Fonseca. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathy's name to the Shepherd's Cove Hospice, shepeherdscovehospice.org or donations can be mailed to Shepherd's Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Rd., Albertville, AL 35951. Kathy's family wishes to thank Shepherd's Cove Hospice for not only their continued support for over twenty months, but more importantly for their compassionate, professional, deeply caring and knowledgeable expertise in assisting Kathy and her family members through this incredibly challenging experience. The family wants to recognize several of Kathy's outstanding Hospice Nurses and Social Workers, including Haley, Andrea, Lynn, Kelly, Stacey, Nicki, Nichole, Kim, Rebekah, and also Caregivers Destiny, Crystal and Sierra. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 at 12:00pm at the St. William Catholic Church at 929 Gunter Ave. Guntersville, AL 35976 followed by a 1:00pm Memorial Mass. A Celebration of Life immediately following at the Foley Center located next to the church. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 26, 2020

