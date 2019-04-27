The family of Kathleen Fay Cooper invites you to celebrate her "most wonderful life" at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in El Dorado Hills, CA, on May 3 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a lunch following the mass at the church. Kathi was born in Pittsburgh, PA in 1943, but became a Sacramento resident in 1965. She passed away on April 25, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Gary Cooper, her daughter Darcy Hargrove (Matthew), her daughter Joanna Shell (Tony), and her brother Thomas Wilson and his daughters Kelly and Kristen. She leaves her five wonderful grandchildren: Jack and Sullivan Hargrove, Sydney Shell, Elaine and Colin Haag. Kathi retired as the Associate Superintendent of SCUSD in 2004, after having served as a longtime teacher and principal. She was an avid reader, bridge player, shopper, and friend to all. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at ocrahope.org.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 27, 2019