In loving memory of Kathleen Joy Kauffman. Born Dec.20th 1959 in Los Angeles Ca.Went to be with her lord Jan.7th 2020 in Sacramento Ca. after living in Sacramento since 1995. She is survived by her partner of 39 yrs. Steve Noack,siblings Glenn Spalding of Woodland Ca.and Carol Spalding of Seattle Wa.The Page family of Elk Grove ca.(Wilma, Jill,Conrad & Tony) and nieces Patricia of Florida and Tessie of sacramento and nephews Glenn Spalding of Sacramento and Jay Spalding of Woodland Ca. and great nephews "Junior" of Utah and Marley of Sacramento.Kathy finally succumbed to lung cancer after a vigilant 3 yr. fight.Kathy also leaves behind many friends to whom she brought much joy and Love. She displayed kindness and selflessness, tempered with much mercy,to all who had the good fortune to know her. She will be greatly missed. A memorial will be held Jan.18th followed by a celebration of her life in the Shingle Springs area. Please call 916 910-5228 for more specifics.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends.