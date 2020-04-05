Born October 11, 1927 in Los Angeles, CA to Richard B. And Christina A. Williams entered into rest March 8, 2020. Her husband, Gerald D. Hanes, of 60 years preceded her in death in 2004. Kathleen leaves her son David A. Hanes (Shirley), Waldport, Oregon and Rebecca Hanes Cardenas (Arnulfo), Hondo, Texas; four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She also leaves her long time friend and travel partner James Pachuca. Kathleen (Kathy) lived in several cities in the Bay Area and worked as a Switchboard Operator before settling in Sacramento. Shortly thereafter she began working at Campbell Soup Company. She worked in the office, Shipping Department and the company's Credit Union before retiring in January, 1990 after 33 years of service. She enjoyed people so much that she went to work for Hertz as a Transporter and scheduled the Transports. Kathy belonged to and donated her time to several local charities. She was active with the Masonic and Ben Ali Shrine family through her husband's affiliation and was a very active member of Menzaleh Temple No. 16, Daughters of the Nile for over 42 years during which she contributed many hours of service to the Northern California . She will be missed by all that knew her. Memorials may be made in her memory to the Northern California.

