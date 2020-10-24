Kathleen "Katie" Lenihan
October 6, 2020
Elk Grove, California - Kathleen "Katie" Lenihan of Elk Grove passed away peacefully at her sister's home following a four-month, intense battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Helen Lenihan, and her brother-in-law Richard McFarland. Katie is survived by her siblings Bill Lenihan, Patricia McFarland, Carol Phillips (Mike), and our adopted sister Sue Leavitt, as well as her loving nieces Courtney Sandison (Jimmy), Magan Renda (Jeff), Elizabeth Bournazakis (Mike), and nephews Ryan McFarland and Sam Phillips. Katie especially loved her grand nieces and nephews Lillianne and Remi Sandison, Grace Renda, Nikos Bournazakis, and Maddie Phillips.
Born in May 1957, Katie grew up in Sacramento, attending Hiram Johnson High School and graduating from California State University, Sacramento, with a degree in Criminal Justice. While in college, Katie began working for the Sacramento Police Department as a property clerk. Katie was a college sophomore when a close family member died at the hands of a drunk driver. This event shaped her professional career and was the impetus behind her joining the Alcohol Beverage Control Agency.
Katie began her career with ABC in 1985 as a Special Investigator in the Salinas District Office. However, she spent the bulk of her law enforcement career in the Sacramento Offices of ABC. Katie was involved in developing many of the department's underage preventive drinking programs. She was instrumental in the development of the Every 15 Minutes Program, which started with ABC. Katie was a passionate and enthusiastic advocate of the program, dedicating countless hours to mentoring, educating, and working with high school students on the dangers of drinking and driving. Katie retired from ABC in 2008 at the equivalent rank of Captain.
Katie had three loves in retirement, family, volunteering, and travel. Her favorite role in retirement was "Nana Kate." For the last four years, Katie became a nanny for Lilli, and this year Remi. For more than 15 years, she was an active volunteer for the Association of California Nurse Leaders; members and staff often referred to her as their "Chief Volunteer." During the running of the Polar Express, Katie could be found in the kitchen, working with the team preparing and serving food for the hundreds of volunteers working on the trains. Katie was proud of her elite status with Princess Cruise Lines, having cruised for years but really enjoying three to four cruises a year in the last three years with her sister Pat. Not one to sit still, Katie excelled at adventures including sky diving, parasailing, zip-lining, ATV and dune buggy excursions, white water rafting, and many other escapades.
Katie wanted to be sure to thank and acknowledge those who were instrumental in her fight against cancer, including Mercy General's Oncology staff and the exceptional MSN ICU staff for their outstanding care and "human kindness." She would also like to thank the staff at Advanced Home Health and Hospice for their compassion and advocacy.
The current Covid-19 restrictions are requiring families to modify funeral services by limiting the number of attendees to 100 persons as well as submitting a list of names with phone numbers to the respective venue. There will be two services honoring Katie on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The first service will be a mass at Good Shepard Church, 9539 Racquet Ct., Elk Grove, at 11 am for family, neighbors, and friends from Katie's volunteer activities with a celebration of Katie's life following. A second memorial service for Katie's Law Enforcement colleagues and friends will be held at 2:00 pm at McConnell Estates Winery, 10686 West Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove. Due to the Covid restrictions an RSVP is essential. Please RSVP to bit.ly/KatieBear5150 or RSVPKatieL@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy – Sacramento (2500 Marconi Ave. Suite #210, Sacramento, CA 95821 or sacchaplains.com
.)