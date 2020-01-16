Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Marie Johnson-Swan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Marie Johnson-Swan was born February 8, 1938 in Williamsburg, Missouri. She passed away on December 11, 2019 in Elk Grove, CA due to congestive heart failure. She is lovingly survived by her three children, Karma Seitz, Kathleen Phillips and Brian Johnson. Her grandchildren, Kristy Dittrich, David Davies, Jason Seitz, Brandon Johnson, Keith Johnson and Leilani Stevens. Her Great Grandchildren, Katie Edwards, Mackenzie Davies, Kaylee Seitz, Aubree Seitz, and Rose Stevens. As well as many other friends and family members. Kathleen graduated from Escalon High where she met her husband, Fred Johnson. They married when they were only 17 and their love was one of a kind. Initially, she raised their three children while Fred worked construction. His work took him all the way to Iraq which was an experience to say the least. When they returned, Kathleen worked real estate and won several awards doing so. She spent the majority of her life investing in homes. Kathleen and Fred lived in Elk Grove from 1977-2019 and were active in their community. They were apart of the Elk Grove Historical Society and even started the Elk Grove youth soccer league. They also volunteered for the Wilton fire department. Kathleen shared her husband's passion for restoring and collecting old Packard cars. They traveled to many parts of the United States in them, which their children and grandchildren share fond memories of. After he passed away, she joined a widowers group from which she met many great friends. She spent many days joyously playing cards with them. She was an amazing woman with a huge heart and a kind soul. She will be forever missed. Please join us for a celebration of her life on January 26th at the Elk Grove Pavillion from 12-4.

