Aged 76, Born March 4, 1943 to loving parents. She was so dedicated to her Christian faith and looked forward to the day that she would see her Savior, loving husband and parents again. Her desires came true on July 13, 2019 when she unexpectedly but peacefully passed away surrounded by loving family members. Through her healthy years she was a dedicated daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, and grandmother. She also volunteered her time in various ways with auto racing, church, and Five Cities Girls Softball. She is preceded in death by her husband of thirty years, Ron Layton. Survived by daughters and sons-in-law Sharron Bechler (Mark), Michele Shafto (Paul), grandchildren: Jeremy (Stephanie), Peyton, Jacob, Kyla and Joslyn, great grandchildren: Paige, Chloe, Noah, Jessica , two sisters: Laura Lee Ivey, Charlotte Hartwell and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service on Sat., July 27, 2019 @ 1:00 p.m. at Community Covenant Church 5140 Topaz Ave, Rocklin, CA. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Covenant Church or a

