Of Citrus Heights, passed away July 13, 2020. A native of Detroit, MI, age 98. Proceeded in death by her husband Ralph S. Johnson. Mother of David (Regina) Johnson, Michael (Linda) Johnson, Ronald Johnson & Keith (Shelley) Johnson. Grandmother of Tyler, Alex and Kylie Johnson & Great grandmother to Connor Johnson. Kathleen was a long time member of Holy Family Parish. Friends are invited to attend the graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 7101 Verner Ave., Citrus Heights. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 19, 2020.
