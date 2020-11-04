Kathleen Wall
June 9, 1945 - October 29, 2020
Auburn, California - Kathleen Wall was born on June 9, 1945 and passed away on October 29, 2020 in Sacramento, CA. She is predeceased by her son Bruce Veerkamp and survived by her loving husband John Wall; son Scott Langdon (Jeanette); 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at 10AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (287 Poet Smith Dr., Auburn, CA). Interment at Westwood Hills Memorial Park (2720 Cold Springs Rd., Placerville, CA) at 12:30PM. PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (916-725-2109), directors.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 4, 2020.