On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, Kathleen Woodman, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 81. Kathleen was born on December 12, 1938 in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania to Henry Thompson and Pauline (Proch) Thompson. Kathi moved from the East Coast to Southern California in the early sixties. After marrying Dave Woodman in 1966 they moved to the Sacramento area where they have lived for the last 54 years. She was a wonderful woman who loved her family and friends. Kathi was amazingly talented and gifted in many areas. Painting, making jewelry, stained glass work and decorating hand blown eggs were just a few of her artistic talents. Kathi also loved to travel, do charity work and was an avid Sacramento Kings Fan. She is survived by her brother Henry (Chick) Thompson and his wife Bella, her children, Linda, Joseph, Patricia, Susan, her grandchildren, David, Michael, Christina, Cole, Jessica, Lindsay and Ryan and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The scheduled Memorial Service has been postponed. Please contact the family for updated information. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Kathleen's name to Mother Theresa Maternity Home PO Box 991 Placerville, Ca 95667.

