Kathleen "Kathy" (Kendall) Young, aged 93 of Gold River, CA passed away on June 29, 2020 at Eskaton Lodge, Gold River. She is survived by her three children, Pamela, William and Leslie Pankey, five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Kathy was born on October 24, 1926 in Garnett, Kansas and was the daughter of Sylvester and Elizabeth Kendall. The family moved to Pasadena, CA when she was 9 years old. Kathy graduated with an art degree from Art Center in Pasadena and began a thriving art career beginning with commercial art. After moving to Sacramento, she became a graphic artist for Aerojet and started a family. She decided to return to college and acquired a teaching degree from Sacramento State. She taught elementary school in the San Juan School District for 10 years before moving to Oceanside where she was an avid tennis player and visual artist in the San Diego Watercolor Society. In 1990, she moved back to Sacramento and became a member of the New Art Works Gallery in Fair Oaks, CA where she worked and painted. She was also very involved in the Sacramento Fine Arts Society. Throughout her art career Kathy has won numerous art awards for her paintings and incredible ability to portray color, light and life's expressions. She also taught art workshops around the world and loved travelling with her art students. Her art was influenced by her travels, especially Bali. Family was extremely important to Kathy and many family gatherings were held in her home in Gold River. Family was also often portrayed in her art. In lieu of flowers, per Kathy's request, please make a donation to the Children's Home Society in Sacramento in her memory. No Celebration of Life is planned at this time.



